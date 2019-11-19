The new modifications would require municipalities to address chloride pollution from deicing salt. Some of the modifications would require entities to do outreach to educate businesses and institutions on appropriate salt use.

According to a press release, salt applied to melt ice runs off into storm drains and is contributing to increased chloride in bodies of water around the state. At certain levels, it can be toxic to fish and other wildlife.

Another modification tightens standards on properties being redeveloped. Developers may also be required to install a storm water treatment system on sites where an acre or more of pavement is being replaced.

"I know we've attended some training sessions on minimizing chloride use and we've cut way back on ours already in the past five years," Public Works Director Craig Gray told the Pioneer.

Currently, the stormwater general permit from the MPCA requires cities, townships, counties, hospitals and other public entities owning or operating stormwater systems to develop pollution prevention programs and adopt practices that keep pollutants out of those systems.

"The city is a strong proponent of trying to reduce our community's salt usage in an effort to reduce the chloride loading to our lakes, rivers and wetlands," Gray said. "If the MPCA adopts these new rules, the city would certainly incorporate them into our current stormwater management and development requirements."

The MPCA is seeking input on the proposed permit, which is open for public comment until Friday, Jan. 10. Residents can mail comments to the MPCA at 520 Lafayette Road, N, St. Paul, Minn., 55155. Those interested can find additional information online at www.pca.state.mn.us/public-notices.