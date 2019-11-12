ST. PAUL — The Department of Natural Resources, the Metropolitan Council and the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission are seeking qualified applicants to serve on the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee.

The mission of the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee to “champion the 25-year Parks and Trails Legacy Plan by providing recommendations to enhance promotion, coordination, and accountability throughout implementation of the plan.” More information about the committee, as well as a copy of the legacy plan, can be found on the committee's website.

At least six seats on the 17-member committee are open for 2020. The deadline for application is Friday, Dec. 13. Among the expertise and perspective desired for committee members are backgrounds in youth programs, natural resource and outdoor skills building education, resource management, marketing, new technology, tourism and business.

Interested individuals may complete the application form online on the Legacy Fund's website or print it out and return it to Darin Newman, Department of Natural Resources, Box 39, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. Anyone with questions can contact Newman by phone at 651-259-5611 or email at darin.newman@state.mn.us.