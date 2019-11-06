CROOKSTON, Minn. — Former Crookston Mayor Guy Martin resigned his post in September over disagreements with other city leaders about a planned soybean crushing plant, but he has shied away from speaking about it further publicly.

Martin’s resignation letter, which Forum News Service has inspected via a public-records request, sheds at least a little more light on those disagreements. In it, Martin claims he witnessed “firsthand” the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority director, members of the development authority’s board of commissioners and “certain members” of City Council act “unethically and completely contrary to the opinions and desires of Crookston community members.”

When reached by Forum News Service last month, Martin said he had no proof of the alleged unethical behavior.

In the letter, Martin characterizes a $250,000 forgivable, no-interest loan the city and development authority approved for Red Wing, Minn.-based Epitome Energy as “just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this unethical conduct.” Martin declined to elaborate on the conduct that would lie beyond the tip of that figurative iceberg.

“It’ll surface,” he said.

Martin alleged in his letter that the loan, $150,000 of which came from the city directly and $100,000 of which came via the development authority, was approved “with a complete lack of appraisal.”

In late September, the mayor resigned swiftly and suddenly at a City Council meeting. In the immediate wake of that decision, he canceled an interview with WDAY and declined to comment to Forum News Service or the Crookston Times, but the Times reported Martin cited “rumblings” that he should resign if he’s not “on board” with the Epitome project.

Craig Hoiseth, the development authority’s director, said he didn’t think the city or development authority has done anything “rash” or “quick to the gun.” He said they have been vetting the loan “thoroughly and very incrementally.”

The money is intended to help Epitome hire consultants to secure environmental permits for the $150 million soybean crushing plant. The original ask was for $1.25 million from the city, but that was scaled back to $250,000 and is set to be paid out bit-by-bit as needed, rather than in a lump sum.

Dennis Egan, Epitome’s CEO, said the request shrank because the outfit was “able to make it work with the $250,000 to get the permitting work moving forward.” The company, he said, plans to use that money for an initial round of payments to consultants and then use money from its “equity drive” for the remainder of the permitting costs.

In correspondence obtained by Forum News Service, City Administrator Shannon Stassen worried to Martin that the city and development authority have “no security whatsoever” for the loan. Egan was unwilling to guarantee the loan personally, according to an Aug. 26 email from Stassen to Martin and other city leaders, and the city’s legal counsel said a corporate guarantee was “of no value” to the city.

The lack of a personal or corporate guarantee was one reason the $250,000 is being loaned in pieces, Hoiseth said.

The money was set to be paired with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture that was initially pitched to city and development authority leaders as a one-to-one matching grant. Egan said a department attorney gave him the impression Epitome might be in line for such a grant but the attorney later walked that back.

The $1 million grant the department ultimately awarded to Epitome doesn’t mention a one-to-one match, but the form applicants are required to fill out indicates — twice — that the organization applying for the grant must pay for at least 75 percent of the awarded project with its own money.

In his resignation letter, Martin characterized the Epitome project as a “fundamentally risky investment.” Martin told Forum News Service that he heard regularly from other residents who were concerned about the project.

Egan said the business would be split about 60/40 between non-biodiesel and biodiesel products, respectively. The firm’s project summary indicates that soybean meal, a byproduct of the crushing process, would account for about 63 percent of the plant’s revenue by its fifth year of operation.

But a project prospectus floating around Crookston, which Forum News Service has seen, characterizes the plant as “focused almost entirely on the production and sale of biodiesel,” and that it “may not be able to adapt to changing market conditions or endure any decline in the biodiesel industry.” The prospectus also says that alternative fuels and energy sources might mean lower revenue and profitability.