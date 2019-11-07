BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Affairs Committee will meet the first Tuesday in December for a discussion on new parking rules.

The committee plans to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Bemidji City Hall. The meeting will allow time for residents to comment on the draft ordinance, which is available to read at the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us/.

The ordinance sets parking rules for recreational camping vehicles, motor homes, boat trailers, construction trailers and fish house trailers. One of the rules included in the draft ordinance is prohibiting those vehicles from parking on or within the limits of any street, right-of-way or municipal park in a residential area between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The ordinance also says that at no time shall any of those vehicles or trailers be left on a city street, right-of-way or parking lot unattached from a motorized vehicle. Additionally, none of those vehicles are allowed to be occupied as living quarters in those areas.

Along with the committee, ordinance proposals require three readings by the Bemidji City Council, with the third reading needing a vote. More information on the ordinance can be found by contacting City Hall at (218) 759-3590.

City Hall is located at 317 Fourth St. NW.