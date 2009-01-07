District 2 and 5 Sens. Paul Utke, Park Rapids, and Justin Eichorn, Grand Rapids, along with Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michelle Benson of Ham Lake spent the session listening to residents and answering questions. The meeting was the third of five scheduled across the state.

"In the Senate, we've been working over the last few years to try and lower the costs of healthcare in many ways and one of the most important ways is with prescription drug costs," Eichorn said Tuesday.

According to a press release, the sessions come after the federal government allowed states to look into obtaining cheaper prescription drugs from Canada. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, issued guidance for prescription drug re-importation programs. States such as Florida, Vermont, Colorado and Maine have passed importation laws already.

In a release Utke said "these listening sessions offer us an opportunity to collect input from local residents and learn from their personal experiences while also serving as a platform to introduce new ideas that will drive down costs in Minnesota."

Additional listening sessions are scheduled in St. Cloud and New Prague.