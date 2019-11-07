BEMIDJI -- Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Thissen will visit Bemidji on Thursday for a listening session about the state's judicial system.

According to promotional material, the event will center on both fairness in and access to justice. Community members are invited to share thoughts about the justice system and their experiences in Minnesota courts.

The session is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. The event will take place at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, located at 1819 Bemidji Ave. N.

Thissen was appointed to his position by former Gov. Mark Dayton in May 2018. His term ends Jan. 1, 2021. Previously, Thissen was a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives with the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party from 2003-2018. From 2011-2016, he was the DFL House Leader.

During his time in the House, Thissen was named 2012 Legislator of the Year by Politics in Minnesota and 2014 Legislator of the Year by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities.