ST. PAUL — The executive director of Minnesota's Republican Party will now be leading President Donald Trump's reelection campaign in Minnesota as he shoots to turn Minnesota red in 2020 .

According to a Tuesday, Nov. 5, news release, Kevin Poindexter will now work as Minnesota state director for the Trump campaign. The Republican Party is gunning to flip Minnesota's 10 electoral votes to Trump in 2020, and is hopeful that enthusiasm for Trump will transfer to Republicans down the ballot.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in Tuesday's statement that in order to do that, "it is imperative we have placed the strongest people in the right strategic roles to carry out that mission."

"We are excited to work hand-in-hand with President Trump, his campaign and all of our endorsed Republican candidates towards a successful 2020," she said. "Our organization is strengthened by these important moves and these new efforts help get us one step closer to a successful 2020."

Per Tuesday's release, Poindexter has worked for state parties, elected officials and three presidential candidates for nearly 10 years. Becky Alery, the party's communications director since January, will take over as the party's interim executive director.