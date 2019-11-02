BEMIDJI -- In an effort to promote the construction of new single family homes, the Bemidji City Council made a policy adjustment to lessen the burden of connecting utilities.

In a unanimous vote Monday, the council approved a two-year moratorium on charges for sewer and water access charges for single family home developments on existing in-fill lots. In this policy's case, in-fill properties can either be vacant lots or substandard, undervalued homes.

With the council's authorization, the moratorium will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2020-Dec. 31, 2021 for single family homes. According to city officials, any building permits issued for a single family home constructed on an in-fill lot will have the access charges waived. Rental developments are ineligible, though.

"I'm not sure it will get used a lot, but it's an offer," Community Development Director Steve Jones said. "Our intent is to do some publicity and contact developers to let them know this is available now."

Additionally, the policy change included another incentive for redeveloping existing lots in the city with a new option to play the fees in an assessment program. The new policy allows the city to allow payment of access charge fees over time through property tax assessments, rather than upfront.

According to city staff, there's a potential for lost income from the waived fees, but an increase could also be seen in building permit fees and property taxes from new developments.

Another approval from the council Monday was in regard to economic development by assisting Bemidji Steel Co. with an expansion project. The city and Greater Bemidji Economic Development had been working with the company for the past several months, with the council supporting an application to the Minnesota Job Creation Fund.

However, the company's project changed to include no building expansion, and as a result the application was dropped. The company is still moving forward to acquire new machinery to upgrade its capabilities, though, which will create three to six jobs.

To support the company's expansion, the council approved contributing $74,999 to a $150,000 loan to Bemidji Steel. The Headwaters Regional Finance Corp. is also contributing to the loan.

The city's revolving loan fund is made up of leftover money the city receives in state or federal grants and is used for gap financing to boost economic development.