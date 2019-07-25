ST. PAUL — The Secretary of State’s Office announced hundreds of open seats on nearly 100 boards, councils and commissions that will be appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor.

These bodies each have their own set of responsibilities, ranging from advising the governor and Legislature to overseeing professional licensing and environmental protection. Many of these bodies have public member positions, and all Minnesotans are encouraged to apply.

Minnesotans can learn more about the appointments process on the governor's website. Those interested in applying for membership on any state board, council, or commission should complete an open appointments application through the secretary of state’s website.