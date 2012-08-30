ST. PAUL -- Regardless of where and in what capacity Russell Anderson worked in Minnesota's judicial system, his commitment in serving the state was commendable.

So commendable in fact, that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Monday, Oct. 28, as Russell Anderson Day. The proclamation comes just over a decade after Anderson retired as the Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice in June 2008.

Before becoming chief justice to the state's highest court, though, Anderson's story began in the First City on the Mississippi. Anderson is originally from Bemidji and graduated from Bemidji High School in 1960.

He went on to earn a law degree from the University of Minnesota and later received Master of Laws degree from George Washington University. Following his education, he eventually returned to his home town, working in a private practice before winning the Beltrami County Attorney position.

Not long after, a position opened in the state's Ninth Judicial District Court, which Anderson filled as a judge working in Crookston. Anderson served in the district until September 1998, when he was selected for the Minnesota Supreme Court. He later became the chief justice in 2006.

"Chief Justice Anderson has given so much to our state," said Chief Justice Lorie Gildea in a release. "His honor, humility and humanity continue to serve as an inspiration and guiding light for me. I thank him for his steadfast service to the Minnesota Judicial Branch and the people of Minnesota."

As part of the proclamation, Anderson's work to combat domestic violence during his time as a district judge was highlighted.

"Justice Anderson's commitment to Minnesota is matched only by his love for his wife Kristin and their three children," Walz's proclamation read. "Chief Justice Anderson's civic contributions went far beyond his tenure as a judge and justice, including service on his high school district's education foundation, as the president of his church council, and as a member of the Lion's Club and American Legion."

"I've been retired since June 2008, so this was kind of a surprise to be honored this way," Anderson told the Pioneer. "It was so kind of the governor to do this and to issue this proclamation. There were colleagues there from my days on the Supreme Court and from my time on the district court."

Anderson said there were also two Bemidji High School classmates he's known since third grade who were also at the ceremony. Now a resident of Hopkins, Minn., Anderson said he still visits the Bemidji area to keep in touch with the community and his relatives.

"I want to emphasize that I'm proud to be a native of Bemidji and a graduate of Bemidji High School," Anderson said.



