BEMIDJI -- In response to rising prescription drug prices, Minnesota Senate Republicans are holding a series of listening sessions to get a better understanding of the issue.

One of those sessions is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Bemidji, with an event featuring District 2 and 5 Sens. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids and Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. Along with legislators, the session will also feature officials from the Department of Health and Human Services to provide comments and answer questions.

"Minnesotans across the state continue to struggle with the cost of healthcare and lack of affordable prescription drugs and are looking at places like Canada and wondering why they see such a disparity in pricing between our nations," Eichorn said in a release.

According to the release, the federal government has recently offered latitude to states looking to obtain cheaper prescription drugs from Canada. The United States Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued guidance for prescription drug re-importation programs, which focused on two possible pathways for states.

This will be the third of five seasons, with additional stops in St. Cloud and New Prague. The event is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.