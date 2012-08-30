ST. PAUL -- Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive emergency declaration to support farmers after an October of heavy rain.

"Due to a wet spring, followed by a cold and wet fall, the corn and soybean harvest has been significantly delayed," Walz said in a release. "Farmers in Minnesota and neighboring states have been impacted by the rain and the early onset of cold weather which will result in harvest activities happening simultaneously throughout the region."

The action comes after District 2A Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, and other House members sent a letter to Walz this week requesting an executive declaration.

"This fall's flooding caused by excessive rainfall has created huge problems for almost everyone in northern Minnesota," Grossell said in a release. "Minnesota farmers have been struggling and we can help them immediately by declaring a flood emergency. I am hoping that these disaster declarations will help to ease financial burdens on individuals and local governments."

Across state lines, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also signed an executive order, declaring a statewide flood emergency following heavy rains and a historic October blizzard.

According to the release, Walz's order will focus on regulations related to motor carriers and drivers operating in Minnesota. Walz said the reason is a larger than average harvest requiring greater demand for propane for drying and compounded by the start of agricultural livestock heating season.

The order will remain in effect for 30 days.