ST. PAUL — With Minnesota soon to be the last state in the country to cap alcohol concentration at 3.2% for beer sold in gas stations and supermarkets, state Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Marys Point, says the state's liquor laws "still reflect the era of Prohibition."

On Friday, Nov. 1, a new Utah law will take effect to lift their ABV requirements. Minnesota will be the final state in the country to cap gas station- and supermarket-sold beer at 3.2%.

Housley, the vice chair of the state Senate's Commerce and Consumer Protection Finance and Policy Committee, said in a Thursday news release that brewers are producing less of the lower-alcohol product because its profits are lower, "making the product difficult — if not impossible — for businesses to carry."

“It won’t be long before the market demands we bring our laws in line with the rest of the nation," Housley said, pledging to push legislation in January to "modernize our state’s antiquated liquor laws."

“Minnesota has a world class craft brewing scene and a booming market," she said. "We should be encouraging growth in that area, not stifling it. I’m looking forward to having a robust debate on this issue during the upcoming legislative session.”