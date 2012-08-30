ST. PAUL — One day after state auditors reported "troubling dysfunction" at the Minnesota Department of Human Services , leading to tens of millions of overpaid dollars to two tribes, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says the state needs to better manage its money in order to restore public trust and support of similar programs.

According to the state's nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor, the DHS overpaid the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and White Earth Nation by more than $29 million between 2014 and 2019 for medicine-assisted opioid treatments.

Walz said at an unrelated event on Wednesday, Oct. 30, that although the state must do a better job at fiscally managing such programs, the $29 million "did go to its intended purpose of getting people off of addiction and chemical dependency, and for that I am grateful."

Walz said he is not aware of any federal investigations into the overpayments, and that he is in contact with the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid to arrange how the state will repay the dollars. He added that he wants to make sure the tribes are not held responsible for the state's mistakes, possibly through legislation.

"I certainly do not want to put the burden on them, and I think we need a way to make sure that happens," he said. "The tribes need to be held harmless in this."

It remains unclear why the state's DHS, which administers Minnesota's Medicaid program, allowed the too-high reimbursement rates, and how the practice continued for years. Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles told state lawmakers on Tuesday "the dysfunction, the lack of controls were so egregious that you need to mandate (internal controls)."