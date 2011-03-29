BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht discussed the inner workings of municipal government to citizens of all ages Tuesday.

Albrecht took part in the weekly "Adventures in Lifelong Learning" program Tuesday at Beltrami Electric Cooperative. Her presentation was titled "Dispelling the myths of local government; the who, what, why and how in Bemidji."

Albrecht told the crowd just what powers she and the rest of the City Council have, how city staff operate and what goes into financing a municipality the size of Bemidji.

Albrecht also touched on elections, ranging from who represents each ward to how the mayor has two-year terms.

"I think it's OK that the mayor is elected every two years, because it allows me to be closer to the community," Albrecht said. "But the downside is you have one off year and then every even number year you have to think about running again."

As to how she votes on issues, Albrecht said, "I try not to think about my actions or votes as being political, though. We are non-partisan. We represent everybody and I really appreciate that."

Albrecht is serving her fourth consecutive term as mayor, earning the position again in November 2018. She was first elected to city government by winning the Ward 4 council seat in 2010.

The Adventures in Lifelong Learning program aims to provide information and education to all ages. The sessions take place at the Beltrami Electric Cooperative community room, located at 4111 Technology Drive NW, on Tuesdays.

