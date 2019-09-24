BEMIDJI — Area residents were introduced to the proposition of a national Convention of States at a town hall Saturday by the Minnesota chapter of a national organization.

The Minnesota Convention of States, part of Convention of States Action, is looking to amend the United States Constitution to limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, as well as add fiscal constraints. The organization is looking to do so by way of a convention of states, outlined in Article V of the Constitution.

"Washington is drunk on power and Washington D.C. will never fix itself," said Steve Davidson, a district captain for the group. "With properly written and clarified amendments, we can reestablish that proper balance the founders so desperately tried to protect for us to keep the federal government in check."

Over the course of the town hall, questions from the nearly 30 in attendance ranged from who opposes the effort to how to discuss the subject with family and neighbors.

According to information from the organization, earlier this year Arkansas, Utah and Mississippi became the 13th, 14th and 15th states to pass resolutions calling for a convention. To trigger one, 19 more states need to pass similar resolutions.

Other states to have passed such resolutions include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The national organization was co-founded in 2013 by the group's president Mark Meckler. Along with the Convention of States, Meckler is a political activist who also co-founded Citizens for Self Governance and the Tea Party Patriots, according to the organization's website.