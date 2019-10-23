BEMIDJI -- With the 2020 legislative session just a few months away, Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt is hearing from constituents on what should be done in next year's bonding bill.

This week, the District 31A Representative from Crown visited Bemidji to continue that effort and learn more about the needs up north. Along with preparing for the 2020 legislative session, Daudt said he also met with local Republican party members and candidates, as an election is around the corner, too.

"We wanted to check in with what people care about," Daudt told the Pioneer Wednesday. "It's a bonding year, so we hope to pass a bill with pretty significant investments in infrastructure. It takes votes from the minority party to do that, so we hope that at some point, the majority party will want to talk to us about that."

Daudt is the latest legislator to visit Bemidji and learn about the city's water infrastructure bonding request for 2020. The city has five water wells near the Bemidji Regional Airport, and over the past few years chemicals known as perfluorocarbons or PFCS were found in them.

To treat the chemicals and meet state standards, the city is considering the construction of a $16.3 million plant. The city is hoping for the 2020 bonding bill to at least cover a portion of the cost.

"Those are exactly the types of things we should be funding in bonding bills,' Daudt said. "While I was speaker, we had the highest ratio of infrastructure projects. We brought that ratio higher than it had ever been."

Daudt also learned Wednesday about proposed special use taxes by the city to provide relief in funding infrastructure and the Sanford Center, which require legislative approval.

"We'll certainly look at that proposal once we get it," Daudt said. "We'll run it through the committee like we do with everyone, we certainly want this local area to be successful."

Outside of bonding projects, Daudt said a goal next year is to provide additional tax money back to Minnesotans.

"The Democrats pushed a 1.8 percent tax on every health procedure in the state. We'd like to see that go away," Daudt said. "It will be a failed session if we end up with a tribunal at the end, which is three people in a room deciding what bonding projects should be funded."

As for the 2020 election, Daudt said he's confident about the GOP retaking the House, in part thanks to higher turnout for a presidential election year.