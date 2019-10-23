BEMIDJI -- Change could be in store for fees across the board in the city of Bemidji in 2020.

At its meeting Monday, the Bemidji City Council held the first reading of an ordinance to amend the fee schedule for next year. Among the changes are increases to water rates and tax increment finance (or TIF) district applications.

The city is eyeing increases to water rates across tiers. Proposed changes include:

An increase of $3.84 to $4.03 per thousand gallons of water for facilities using between 0 and 10,000 gallons per month.

An increase from $4.41 to $4.53 per thousand gallons for owners with buildings using 10,001 to 50,000 gallons per month.

An increase of $5.29 to $5.55 per thousand gallons for buildings using more than 50,000 gallons per month.

Additionally, the proposed fee changes for sewer rates include an increase from $6.80 per thousand gallons of water used to $7.14. Also, for buildings only connected to city sewer services, the amount could increase from $37.74 per month to $39.63.

According to Public Works Director Craig Gray, the rate increases are in response to water infrastructure needs in the coming years. For example, in the past few years chemicals known as perfluorocarbons, or PFCs, were located in the city's water wells near the Bemidji Regional Airport.

To clear the chemicals from the area and meet state standards, the city is considering the construction of a $16.3 million treatment plant. The city is hoping to get legislative assistance on the project via a bonding bill, but a substantial local amount will remain.

Additionally, a new permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for Bemidji's wastewater treatment plant is expected to be approved by February. The new permit could require ammonia and nitrogen to be treated, which could result in new equipment, creating another cost of more than $10 million for the city.

Along with bonding support and the the proposed fee increases, the city is looking toward implementing a sales tax for the water needs.

As for its tax increment financing application fee, the proposal is an increase from $7,500 to $15,000. According to Finance Director Ron Eischens, the increase is to cover the consultant and legal costs of establishing a tax increment financing district.

"The city hires legal and financial consultants to evaluate a potential TIF project that a developer may propose," Eischens said. "The increase is based on what our legal/financial consultants indicated a realistic price tag would be."

TIF districts are tools a Minnesota city can use to create a section where additional property taxes generated by new real estate is used to pay off the expenses of development and/or redevelopment. According to the Minnesota Auditor's Office, there were 1,665 active districts in 2016.

City Manager Nate Mathews said in St. Michael, Minn., the applications require an escrow in place of a fee, but the cost is also $15,000. St. Michael has a population of 17,565.

Ordinances at the city require three readings to pass, with a public hearing often taking place before the second and a vote needed for the third.