MINNEAPOLIS — Making an appearance in Minneapolis, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged an audience of 1,000 Minnesotans to "vote, vote, vote."

Clinton's Thursday, Oct. 24, appearance, along with daughter Chelsea Clinton, at the Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church was to promote their new co-authored book, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience." The hourlong discussion only contained a few, nameless political digs, until the final few minutes when moderator Mona Hanna-Attisha asked the Clintons for a "call to action."

"Not to get political," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee quipped, "but the 2020 election is going to be very, very close."

"One of the states that the Trump administration and his campaign is trying to flip is this one right here," she continued, urging the audience to "vote, vote, vote" in 2020.

Clinton's comments come two weeks after President Donald Trump's rally at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, where he asserted that he would break Minnesota's nearly 50-year streak of supporting Democratic presidential candidates — the longest in the nation.

He came close in 2016, losing to Clinton by only a 1.5% margin. Trump's campaign has pledged to pour tens of millions into efforts to flip the state, and GOP officials are hoping Trump's campaign invigorates support for Republican candidates down the ballot.

If Trump wins in 2020, Clinton told the audience Thursday, "we cede the field to people who really do want to push back time and push back rights and undermine the progress that has been made over decades."

The Clintons' digs earlier in the evening were subtler as they discussed their book, which profiles "gutsy" women throughout history who may or may not have received the recognition they deserved at the time, they said.

Two such women Clinton mentioned on Thursday were Democratic U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan of Texas and Republican U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith of Maine. Both women served in Congress leading up to the impeachment inquiry of President Richard Nixon.

Clinton called Jordan "one of the greatest speakers we've ever had in Congress," lauding her famous 1974 speech during impeachment proceedings where she said, "I am not going to sit here and be an idle spectator to the diminution, the subversion, the destruction of the Constitution."

Clinton said Smith was notable for pleading with the Republican Party on the Senate floor to "stand up and put country over party."

"I thought that was kind of relevant," Clinton said.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's book was published Oct. 1.