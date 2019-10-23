MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and several state lawmakers will join with protesters at a rally outside of the U.S. Bank Stadium the night of Thursday, Oct. 24, to urge the Washington, D.C., professional football team to retire its team name and mascot.

Flanagan and other Native American state politicians, including Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, DFL-New Brighton, and Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, are slated to speak at the "Not Your Mascot" event, which will be held ahead of the evening's game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington team. Minnesota tribal governments, the National Congress of American Indians and other Indigenous groups are organizing the event.

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, DFL-Minn., is also expected to speak, according to organizers.

The Washington team's use of the name and mascot has long been decried as racially insensitive. In a statement made ahead of the event, the National Congress of American Indians — another of the event's organizers — called it "degrading" and "dangerous."

The rally will be preceded by a march that begins at 4 p.m. near Peavey Field Park. The march will end outside of the stadium, where the rally will begin at 5.