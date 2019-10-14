ST. PAUL — With 33 Minnesotans already dead this year from pedestrian-involved auto accidents, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be attentive on the road as daylight hours shorten through the remainder of 2019.

According to a DOT Tuesday, Oct. 22 news release, 33 pedestrians have been struck and killed by drivers so far this year. By comparison, a total of 45 pedestrians died in auto accidents in 2018, and 987 were injured. In 2017, 42 pedestrians died and 1,053 were injured.

With autumn and winter's fewer daylight hours, State Traffic Engineer Brian Sorenson said drivers and pedestrians should be extra careful this time of year.

“It’s more difficult to see people walking in the dark, so we see an increased risk for pedestrian crashes in the fall as daylight hours diminish,” Sorenson said in the release.

Per Minnesota's crosswalk law, drivers must stop for crossing pedestrians at all intersections, with or without crosswalks or stop lights. Other drivers should not pass a car stopped at an intersection. Drivers stopped may proceed once pedestrians completely cross their lane.