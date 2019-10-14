BEMIDJI -- Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and other Democratic-Farmer-Labor party legislators will meet with Bemidji residents Saturday to discuss the prospect of cannabis legalization.

According to a press release, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, area residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and share ideas in a town hall format. The event will take place at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.

The town hall will feature Assistant Senate Minority Leader Jeff Hayden, Minneapolis, and District 5A Rep. John Persell, Bemidji. Additionally, Tom Gallagher, an attorney focusing on driving and impairment, will be at the town hall as a special guest.

"Minnesotan needs to have an honest conversation about how we are going to legalize cannabis," Winkler said in a release. "I want to hear what Minnesotans think, which is why I'm launching a statewide Community Conversations on Cannabis tour to hear from people in every corner of the state."

Including Bemidji, the tour has 15 meetings scheduled. After Bemidji, the next town halls are set to take place in Eden Prairie and Eagan.

"It's time to legalize cannabis to address the health and criminal justice inequalities created by our current system," Winkler said in a release. "We're inviting Minnesotans to join the conversation about how we will safely and responsibly create a comprehensive framework for legalization and the most thoughtful adult-use cannabis laws in the country."