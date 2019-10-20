FARGO — A top leader in North Dakota is making national headlines after he called Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar a "terrorist."

Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, has served in the North Dakota legislature for nearly a decade. The owner of an insurance company in Minot, Larsen was recently tapped by the GOP to serve as Senate Pro Tem.

He made two posts on his personal Facebook page on Sunday, Oct. 20.

One is a photo that started circulating this past summer along with a caption making the false claim that it shows Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar training with Al Qaida.

In reality, it's an Associated Press photo from 1978, four years before the first Somali-American elected to Congress was born. On social media, people pointed that fact out to the senator, many criticizing him.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar bashes North Dakota state senator for sharing false 'terrorist' photo

Larsen responded to one person by writing, "I'm begging to let everyone know she is an elected terrorist."

The Facebook post has since been removed, but not before attracting the attention of critics both nationally and locally.

But the second post, which was posted a few hours later, has not been taken down. In it, Larsen wrote, "A vet over a terrorist hope people get off the couch and take time off work to go vote her out."

It is in reference to Chris Kelley, who is running as an Independent challenger to Omar next year.

"I think it's racist, I think it's offensive," said North Dakota Democratic Chairwoman Kylie Oversen, calling it a "pattern" with the senator, who earlier this year tried to get Bible classes in public schools.

A campaign ad from 2014 featured his challenger pointing out Larsen's stance on an anti-bullying bill in schools where he called kids "marshmallows."

Approximately 24 hours after the comments surfaced on social media, North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum claimed to be unaware it was making national news.

"No, I'm not familiar with the comments. I've been really focused on the serious flood emergency we have in North Dakota, so no comment," he said during a flood trip in Jamestown Monday, Oct. 21.

Multiple attempts were made to reach Larson for comment, but he did not answer his phone or return a text message.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner did not respond to a request for comment, and the state Republican Party responded with "no comment."