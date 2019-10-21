BEMIDJI — With the 11th edition of Bemidji's annual street renewal program complete, the City Council passed a resolution Monday approving the assessment roll for benefiting residents.

Every year the city's Public Works Department selects a group of roads, usually in the same area, to be fully reconstructed. In addition to the road itself, other aspects such as sidewalks, curbs and gutters, as well as water and sewer lines, are renovated.

For 2019, stretches reconstructed included:

Pershing Avenue, from First Street East to Third Street Southeast

Eighth Street Northeast, from Bemidji Avenue to Lake Boulevard

Dewey Avenue, from Eighth Street Northeast to 10th Street

Third Street Southeast, from Scott Avenue to Grant Avenue

Gemmel Avenue, from Paul Bunyan Drive to the end of the road at a cul-de-sac

McKinley Avenue, from Third Street Southeast to Fourth Street

The cost of the combined road projects came to $2.067 million. According to city documents, assessments for benefiting residents comes to $270,595, or 13% of the total construction cost.

Residents have the option of paying the assessments in full or in annual installments. In preparing the assessments, Public Works Director Craig Gray said the city's assessment policy was used.

The policy mandates a cost of $38 per lineal foot of street work, $1,070 per sanitary sewer service line and $1,070 per water service line. In total, there was 5,862 feet of road work done coming to $222,775, 19 sewer service lines completed coming to $38,190 and nine water lines worked on for $9,630.

The vote to approve the assessment resolution was unanimous.