ST. PAUL — Freshman Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has lined up behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign.

Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat, publicly endorsed Sanders, an Independent, as the “only candidate that has built a movement and continues to build a movement that transcends gender, ethnicity, religion.”

“And we know that in order to take on Trump, we’re going to need a unifier,” Omar said in a video announcement Wednesday, Oct. 16. “Someone who understands what the fight looks like and someone who is ready to defeat him.”

Omar’s pick of Sanders over fellow Minnesotan Sen. Amy Klobuchar is consistent with her political leanings — Sanders represents the more progressive wing of the party while Klobuchar stays closer to the center.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has also come out in favor of Sanders over Klobuchar. But the other five Democratic members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, as well as Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and former Vice President Walter Mondale, have endorsed Klobuchar.

A RealClearPolitics average of national polls taken Wednesday shows Sanders with the support of more than 15% of voters. Klobuchar, on the other hand, has the support of just 1.8% of voters.