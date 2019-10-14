BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications from Minnesota residents for its Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee.

Starting in 2013, the committee is comprised of 15 members who are appointed by the department's commissioner for terms of up to four years. Members of the committee provide advice and perspective for the DNR's prevention and management activities to combat AIS.

Regionally, the AIS starry stonewort algae has been found in Big Turtle Lake, Lake Beltrami, Cass Lake, Moose Lake, Upper Red Lake and Wolf Lake. Additionally, zebra mussels were confirmed in Lake Bemidji in 2018.

Applications for the committee are due by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. Members are required to participate in eight meetings per year in central Minnesota and may request mileage reimbursement.

Applications can be found online at the DNR's website, www.dnr.state.mn.us. For more information, contact DNR representative Heidi Wolf, (651) 259-5152.