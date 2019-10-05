MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Secret Service wants a word with the man who threw glitter at President Donald Trump at Thursday night’s rally in Minneapolis.

“Today, the Secret Service visited my house multiple times, visited my family’s house, left multiple notes on my car and phone messages,” said Nick Espinosa, 33, of Minneapolis. “I’m a bit surprised they are taking something as harmless as glitter so seriously. Clearly, there was no harm done.”

Espinosa, who threw gold glitter into the air near Trump at the Target Center, said he was trying to send a message.

“I wanted to make it clear that Donald Trump’s hate is not welcome in Minneapolis,” he said.

Espinosa posted on Twitter photos of the Secret Service notes asking that he call the Minneapolis office regarding an investigation.

Trump's secret service visited my home twice this morning, pounding on the door and ringing for several minutes. I of course did not answer.



Then they visited my family, & left a message on my cell asking to speak to me about #GlitterbombTrump, which I forwarded to my lawyer. pic.twitter.com/dUaJcIlx2v — Nick Espinosa (@CGoHome) October 11, 2019

Looks like they left another one on the door and on my car parked on the next block pic.twitter.com/8nguD9JoH7 — Nick Espinosa (@CGoHome) October 11, 2019

“I’m not too nervous,” he said. “I think they’re just trying to intimidate me. I think if they were going to press charges, it would look pretty foolish. I would expect it to go away.”

The agent answering the phone at the Secret Service office in Minneapolis said he could not comment on the incident nor confirm it was being investigated.

Glitter bombing became a popular form of protest during the 2012 presidential election cycle, particularly used by LGBT activists.

Espinosa dumped glitter on Republicans Newt Gingrich in 2011 and Mitt Romney in 2012.