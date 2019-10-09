Joe Vene, a former Beltrami County Commissioner and longtime advocate for veterans in the Bemidji area, sings the National Anthem out here to quite a bit of applause pic.twitter.com/WtWRAezJOd — Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) October 10, 2019

Vene was part of the event Thursday, which drew nearly 20,000 people to hear the president speak at the Target Center, as well as thousands of protesters outside the arena. A former member of the United States Army, Vene is a longtime local advocate for veterans services in the Bemidji area.