MINNEAPOLIS — Supporters of President Donald Trump and protesters of his administration are beginning to rally outside of the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, where Trump will appear tonight for his first major campaign stop since the launch of an impeachment inquiry against him.

Small groups gathered outside the arena early in the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 10, as the line for the evening event began to form. Many of the people present said they hailed from the Minneapolis and St. Paul metropolitan area, though several said that they traveled from places as close as Forest Lake to as far off as Duluth.

Trump's fans and detractors alike brought signs, banners and flags to show support for their respective causes. While some of the small groups roaming outside the arena occasionally shouted at one another, the tone of the afternoon's events were, for the most part, peaceful.

Shortly after 1 p.m., and with sign reading "Fake President" in hand, Bill Landherr of Minneapolis said he had already been called several offensive names. He said he is demonstrating for the first time today in part to protest Trump's "racist attitudes" and "lies."

"I think he's done a disgrace," Landherr said.

Despite the threat of impeachment that looms over Trump, many of his supporters present Thursday said they do not believe he did anything worthy of removal from office and see the inquiry as an attempt to undermine his presidency. Several compared the claim that Trump attempted to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the son of Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"He's been going through it ever since he was elected, so we're not surprised," said Taylor Soddi, who said he traveled from Madison, Wis., for the rally.

Although city police officers are on site, several people said they worry the scene could become unruly as the day wears on. Trump is expected to begin his remarks inside the arena at 7 p.m.