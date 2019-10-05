MINNEAPOLIS — A large crowd of demonstrators amassed outside the Target Center to protest President Donald Trump's first major campaign event since the launch of an impeachment inquiry against him.

Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters posted up across the street from the arena's entrance shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct 10. Periodic bouts of rain did not appear to deter those present, many of whom said they traveled from out of town to demonstrate.

The crowd made more and more noise as it grew in size, spreading to span several blocks of North First Avenue. Many of its members blew whistles and toted megaphones, and occasional chants of "lock him up!" broke out as spectators inside the arena looked on from the windows above the street and held Trump campaign signs of their own.

Trump supporters intermingled with the crowd, sometimes trading barbs with their counterparts.

"It's definitely getting bigger and more agitated," said Steve Clay, who protested Trump's visit this afternoon. "His presence here is a finger in the eye for the whole city."

Many of the people present for the demonstration were critical of Trump's stances on immigration and reproductive rights. To demonstrate in favor of the latter, two young women donned costumes like the ones worn in "The Handmaid's Tale," a dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood that depicts a future United States where the subjugation of women runs rampant.

Earlier this afternoon, with a sign reading "Fake President" in hand, Bill Landherr of Minneapolis said he was demonstrating for the first time today in part to protest Trump's "racist attitudes" and "lies."

"I think he's done a disgrace," Landherr said.

On the other hand, many of Trump's supporters said his stance on abortion and border security are among the reasons they will vote for him again. Some criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for what they felt was an inappropriate response to the news that Trump would rally in the city.

Several people said they traveled from places as close as Forest Lake to as far off as Duluth to take part in the event, although many said they hailed from the Minneapolis and St. Paul metropolitan area. One man, Chris Windego, said he drove five hours from his home in International Falls to show his support for the president.

Despite the threat of impeachment that looms over Trump, many of his supporters present Thursday said they do not believe he did anything worthy of removal from office and see the inquiry as an attempt to undermine his presidency. Several compared the claim that Trump attempted to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the son of Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"He's been going through it ever since he was elected, so we're not surprised," said Taylor Soddi, who said he traveled from Madison, Wis., for the rally.

Several pro- and anti-Trump groups have pledged to take part in demonstrations Thursday evening. Trump is expected to begin his remarks inside the arena at 7 p.m.