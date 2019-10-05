Dayton, who did not seek reelection last year, is an executive leadership fellow for the 2019-20 school year with the Center for Integrative Leadership. Housed at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, the center also is affiliated with the Carlson School of Management and the law, public health and education schools.

“Governor Dayton’s humility and dogged commitment to racial and economic equity, our natural environment and evidence-based policymaking fit perfectly with the Center’s mission of advancing regional prosperity through shared leadership,” said Vanessa Laird, the center’s executive director.

The former governor, U.S. senator and state auditor will have an office in the Humphrey School.

The university said his activities will include providing an oral history of his eight-year governorship for a team of students that previously interviewed his three predecessors.

Dayton, 72, also will work with a faculty member on a series of reflections on collaboration and leadership.

“Over his remarkable professional life of public service, Governor Dayton has served the state of Minnesota in so many capacities that are highly relevant to the Humphrey School community,” Humphrey school Dean Laura Bloomberg said. “Our students are eager to engage with him and seek his advice as they embark on their own careers in public life.”