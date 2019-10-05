FORT YATES, N.D. — Hundreds of students from across the Standing Rock Sioux Nation gathered in the high school gym Tuesday, Oct. 8, as two 16-year-olds — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Indigenous rights activist Tokata Iron Eyes — inspired them to take action on combating climate change.

“It’s inspirational,” said 13-year-old Chante Baker, who sat in the bleachers with her classmates.

The event is “showing how our country is relying on the youth,” said 17-year-old Wacantkiya Mani Win Eagle.

Thunberg, who traveled to the U.S. on an emissions-free boat and spoke to world leaders at the United Nations climate convention in New York, told the crowd of students she was honored to be speaking at “this symbolic place of resistance” where just three years earlier thousands of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people gathered to protest the installation of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Cody Two Bears, the head of a new nonprofit group called Indigenized Energy, emceed the event. “It took two youth to get us all together. It’s a very powerful thing to be part of and witness this today,” said Two Bears, who recently helped create a solar farm near the site of the former pipeline protests.

Iron Eyes, who now sits on the board of Indigenized Energy, helped draw attention to the protests when she spoke in the Rezpect Our Water video campaign. “We all need clean water and clean air and a safe place to call home,” she said Tuesday. “As Indigenous people, our culture and way of life is inherently tied to the environment.”

Iron Eyes met Thunberg last month at an event at George Washington University, and she later invited the Swedish activist to her homelands. The two spoke on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota on Sunday and helped protest the Keystone XL oil pipeline Monday before heading to Standing Rock.

In her message to her peers, Iron Eyes said, “No 16-year-old should have to travel the world in the first place to share a message as simple as having clean water and clean air to breathe.”

Thunberg added, “We as teenagers shouldn’t be the ones taking responsibility. It should be the ones in power.”

In a closing ceremony, former Standing Rock Chairman Jay Taken Alive gifted Thunberg with a Lakota name: Maphiyata echiyatan hin win, meaning “woman who came from the heavens.”

“Only somebody like that can wake up the world,” he said. “We stand with you. We appreciate you. We love you as a relative.”