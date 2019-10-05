BEMIDJI -- Before yellow and white lines of paint on recently repaired roads have even dried, the city of Bemidji is already looking ahead to construction in 2020.

At a meeting Monday, the City Council established the grounds for the 12th year of its annual Street Renewal program and also took the first steps toward a project on Birchmont Drive. According to Public Works Director Craig Gray, selecting the segments of road now allows survey and field data to be taken this fall before snowfall.

As part of his presentation, Gray shared statistics of the Street Renewal program, with the 11th edition nearly done. Since starting, 14,777 linear feet of new storm sewer has been installed and 41,054 linear feet of 60- to 90-year-old water main and sanitary sewer lines have been replaced.

On the roads themselves, 13.9 miles of city streets have been reconstructed, along with 8.2 miles of sidewalks. The total investment for the last 11 years comes to $19.7 million, with $8.7 million coming from state and federal funding levels.

For 2020, segments of road selected for the program include:

12th Street Northwest, from Norton Avenue to Park Avenue.

11th Street Northwest, from Rice Avenue to Irvine Avenue.

Mississippi Avenue Northwest, from Fifth Street to 12th Street.

According to Gray, a report on the projects with more details should be ready for review in January. Gray also said the report for Birchmont Drive should be ready sooner, in December.

The proposed reconstruction extends from 10th Street Northeast to 14th Street. Gray said along with a road surface with poor conditions, the sanitary sewer and water lines also need to be replaced.

In other news

Along with public works, the council also took action on public safety Monday by raising the city's contribution to the Bemidji Volunteer Firefighters' Relief Association's pension benefit.

The action was based on a recommendation forwarded from the Public Affairs Committee to increase the benefit from $6,857 to $7,337, or 7 percent in 2020.

The city is only obligated to maintain pension benefit levels only if the FRA is unable to cover those benefit costs. While the approval is only for 2020, the approval comes with a mutual understanding for another 7 percent increase in 2021, too.

The move comes as the FRA is also planning to raise its benefit level to $8,150. The FRA previously notified the city about their investment portfolio being able to safely grant the benefit increase and withstand significant stock market corrections before the city would be liable to contribute.