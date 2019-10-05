Marjorie "Marje" Holmstrom-Sabo announced her candidacy to represent Minnesota's 8th District in the U.S. House of Representatives in the upcoming 2020 election.

Holmstrom-Sabo is the second candidate this month to announce a challenge to incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Duluth. Democrat Quinn Nystrom of Baxter officially kicked off her campaign Thursday, Oct. 3. Holmstrom-Sabo's official announcement will take place at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine View in Hibbing.

A news release issued Monday, Oct. 7, reported the Hibbing native "believes that putting people first is the necessary approach for the challenges that face residents of Northern Minnesota." Among examples provided of Holmstrom-Sabo's ideas to accomplish this are strong protections for workers' rights to organize, livable wages, affordable and accessible health care, and support for economic opportunities and development that keep jobs and people in the region. The release does not specify a political party affiliation for Holmstrom-Sabo.

Holmstrom-Sabo was born in Hibbing and graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School in 1992, according to the release, and is the second oldest of five children.

"Her childhood encompassed the boom and bust cycles of the steel industry," the release stated. "She is no stranger to the 'work hard and help your neighbor' values of mining families."

Noting she received financial support from federal grants, scholarships and a summer job at Minntac, the release reported Holmstrom-Sabo studied chemical engineering at Michigan Technological University and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in scientific and technical communication from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 1997. Her career has spanned industries including software engineering, web development, education, mortgage servicing, online retail servicing, self-employment and operations management, the campaign reported. Holmstrom-Sabo is also the mother of two teenagers.

Minnesota's 8th District encompasses a large swath of territory including Duluth, Brainerd/Baxter and Iron Range cities, extending west to Wadena County and as far south as North Branch.