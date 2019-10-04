FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The deadline to get a REAL ID is just over a year away, but many people are getting them now when they renew their licenses.

For Jason Meyer from Fergus Falls, getting a REAL ID has become a real issue. He's been trying to get one for around a year but has run into roadblocks.

"It's very frustrating because I'm trying to do a normal everyday process like everybody else, yet they're the ones that are saying, 'Well, we can't help you,'" Meyer said.

The issue is his birth certificate. Meyer is adopted from South Dakota. The birth certificate with his name and adopted parents on it doesn't have the official seal that makes it "certified," making it invalid.

Meyer's old birth certificate does have the seal, but it doesn't have his name on it; it just says "baby boy," also making it invalid. That means he technically should have never been allowed to get a driver's license in the first place, let alone a REAL ID, and the Otter Tail County Driver and Vehicle Services office has said as much.

"She couldn't explain why I actually had one right now; I can't get a REAL ID, and if I try to get a passport, I can't get one," Meyer said.

Meyer is running out of time; his license expires on Oct. 26. If he doesn't get his birth certificate figured out by then, he can't drive.

"I've got a bike I can ride to work, I can walk, but that's about the extent of it. But I'm not looking forward to walking to work two and half miles one way at 50 below in the winter," Meyer said.

An Otter Tail County government official from the Records Department said a Vital Records Request from South Dakota could be the answer. Meyer could fill it out with the information from his non-certified birth certificate with his real name and adopted parents on it, get it notarized, send it in and get a brand new certificate.

But he isn't 100% convinced this will work.