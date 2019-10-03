DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach called the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump “baseless” during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 4, in Detroit Lakes.

"There are on a never-ending fishing expedition to remove Trump from office," Fischbach said outside the Detroit Lakes office of U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn. Republican Fischbach is mounting a challenge for Peterson’s District 7 House seat in 2020.

Fischbach and others involved with the Republican National Committee are heading the "Stop the Madness!" campaign, a "nationwide effort to hold vulnerable Democrats, like Rep. Collin Peterson, accountable for their extreme actions," according to the release. A dozen or so people turned out for Friday's event.

"Enough is enough," Fischbach said. "It's time for Collin Peterson to tell his ... speaker Pelosi ... to stop."

Peterson, who was not in Detroit Lakes Friday, released a statement last month saying he also does not support impeachment. In his statement, Peterson said, "if anyone thinks a partisan impeachment process would constrain President Trump, they are fooling themselves ... I believe it will be a failed process that will end up even further dividing our country and weakening our ability to act together on issues."

"Things will not change (or) get better without Collin leaving the office," Fischbach said. "Western Minnesota stands with President Trump."

As Fischbach talked and presented the counter-impeachment campaign, a group of about 10 people cheered her on. Most were either holding signs or wearing Trump apparel.