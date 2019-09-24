BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji continued its water infrastructure bonding pitch for the 2020 session Thursday by hosting an informational session with state legislators.

The meeting was attended by the Senate Capital Investment Committee, including chair and District 25 Sen. David Senjem, R-Rochester, as well as local lawmaker and committee member from District 5 Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids.

District 2 Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, was also present for the visit at Bemidji City Hall.

City Manager Nate Mathews and Public Works Director Craig Gray told the legislators of Bemidji's predicament. About four years ago, chemicals called perfluorocarbons, or PFCs, were located in the area west of the Bemidji Regional Airport where the city draws water through five wells.

Those PFCs were at one time a chemical used in firefighting foams. According to the presentation, the Bemidji Fire Department has used the airport as a training area and in the late 1980s had to put out an airplane fire.

Since the discovery, based on state guidelines, three of those water wells have been shut down. The city still runs two wells and produces safe water. However, the water is barely meeting the state's guidelines.

"Like most of these other standards cities deal with, when the state starts providing guidance values and levels, it eventually becomes the law," Mathews said. "So, we see the writing on the wall, and I presume over the next year you'll be hearing more about these."

Initially, the city was exploring the creation of a new well to replace the other wells and connect it to the water system. However, the city's hired firm Barr Engineering of Minneapolis was unable to find a suitable location for a new well in the area.

Instead, the city is now looking to create a treatment plant near the existing wells monitoring facility on Gillett Drive Northwest. The new facility would treat for iron and manganese first, and then the PFCs. By having such a plant in place, staff have said the closed wells could be brought back online and the contamination could be cleaned.

"We're the First City on the Mississippi," Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht said. "We think as a council that ethically, we need to do something to make sure the contamination doesn't continue into the lake."

The project is estimated at $16.3 million and the city's proposal is for half of the cost to be covered through state bonding and the rest by the city.

"We're going to give it strong consideration," Senjem told the Pioneer after the meeting. "It's a hard message to hear. It's a complicated and a frustrating subject for all of us. These water quality issues are certainly important, it's a necessary expense. The reality is, it's here and it's likely all over the state of Minnesota."

With Thursdays presentation, bonding committees from both legislative chambers have now been briefed on the city's well situation. On Sept. 5, the House Capital Investment Committee visited City Hall for a similar meeting.