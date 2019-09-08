The state’s top former football coach says he’s open to it.

Gov. Tim Walz, a former high school teacher and skipper of the Mankato West Scarlets football team, said doing so wasn’t a top priority, but he’s been troubled by the fact that student-athletes are left out of the NCAA’s lucrative profits.

“This is not your 1950s NCAA,” Walz said. “This is a modern multibillion-dollar operation.”

Walz noted that the big money college sports teams bring in hasn’t resulted in lower tuition costs. He said it likely goes to things like coaches’ salaries instead.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom officially signed the Fair Pay for Play Act on Monday, Sept. 30, to allow college athletes to earn money from use of their image, likeness and name. Other states including New York are considering similar moves.

At least two Minnesota House members have expressed interest in debating how Minnesota could compensate collegiate playmakers. For now, definitive legislative action feels like a bit of a Hail Mary.

“I think it is worth exploring,” Walz concluded. “I’m always open to the conversation.”

On Monday, University of Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle released a statement saying the U “will work closely” with the Big Ten on the matter. The school’s men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino on Wednesday, Oct. 2, voiced support for the California law, calling it progress.