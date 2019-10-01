BEMIDJI -- Committees tasked with determining what sort of jail facility Beltrami County will have in the future were formed Tuesday.

During a County Commission work session, County Administrator Kay Mack walked commissioners through the three committees entrusted with developing a jail strategy.

The committees include one for relations with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, another to handle working with the National Institute of Corrections and the third to manage the financial process.

According to Mack, the DOC committee will consist of Sheriff Ernie Beitel, Jail Administrator Calandra Allen, Facilities Manager Steve Shadrick and Mack. On Tuesday, District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick was added to the committee.

"It's something we have to do," Lucachick said. "I'm finishing up the vets home, and this will take some time again. It's dealing with the DOC, so it won't be easy. Everything we do will run back through the county board, of course."

Members for the finance committee, following Tuesday's meeting, will include Mack, Chief Sheriff Deputy Jarrett Walton, Auditor-Treasurer JoDee Treat and District 1 Commissioner Craig Gaasvig. On the NIC committee, members will be Mack, Beitel, Allen and District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson.

Formation of the committees comes after jail staff addressed commissioners in July and informed them about ongoing maintenance issues and a lack of space. The Beltrami County Jail was built in 1989.

In other county board news, commissioners approved submitting an application on behalf of Bemidji Steel Co. to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The application is for $125,000 through the Minnesota Investment Fund program to assist Bemidji Steel in expanding and creating more positions.

As part of the resolution approving the application, Beltrami County was listed as the legal sponsor for the project. The resolution also verified a review of Bemidji Steel by the economic development organization Greater Bemidji.

Commissioners were also informed Tuesday of a new aquatic invasive species management plan in development in the Environmental Services Department. Counties in Minnesota are required to adopt new management plans on a regular basis to continue receiving state funding.

According to Department Director Brent Rud, the plan, establishing strategies through 2021, will need to be adopted by the end of the year. Mack said the plan will likely be added to the board's consent agenda in the coming weeks. In total, 12 lakes and three rivers in the county have been designated as infested with AIS.