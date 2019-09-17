BEMIDJI -- In addition to helping clients navigate employment opportunities, Beltrami County's Workforce Impact program may soon be offering fathers a path to improve parenting skills.

A contract is in development between the county and CHI St. Joseph's Health of Park Rapids to incorporate the provider's FATHER Project into Workforce Impact's programming.

Becky Secore, the county's director of Health and Human Services, said the contract would allow the FATHER Project to work with Workforce Impact one day per week.

"The goal is to try and get dads more involved," Secore said. "Not only in the family responsibilities financially, but also in the responsibilities emotional-wise. We want dads to be a bigger part of the solution."

According to information provided to the county by St. Joseph's, the project's mission is to help any and all fathers, whether they're custodial or non-custodial, as well as anyone filling in as a father figure, such as a stepfather or foster parent. Launched in 2011, the program teaches healthy disciplinary approaches, communication styles and co-parenting skills.

"It's a way to engage the dads. A lot of the projects we have include the dads, but this is more specific to the fathers," Secore said. "This is a support model for them. It's everything from employment services to parenting support."

Services offered as part of the program include:

Case management, where a professional father advocate provides consultation on issues facing fathers and support for effective parenting.

Parenting support, including classes to help fathers learn practical skills and receive support from other dads.

Father and family activities, providing children and family members opportunities to strengthen relationships.

Assisting in employment services and helping to acquire a GED.

If approved, adding the FATHER Project services to the county won't have a levy impact. Secore said the cost is covered by consolidated funding through the state.

Once the contract is finalized, Secore said it will likely be taken up for approval by the County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

For more information on the program, visit chisjh.org/services/community-health/father-project/.



