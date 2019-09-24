Your patience will be required — perhaps a little more in Minnesota than in neighboring states.

In Minnesota and across the country this month, public officials are holding news conferences to get the word out that a year from now — starting Oct. 1, 2020 — you won’t be able to board a commercial airplane, even a domestic one, with only your standard-issue driver’s license. You’ll need either a passport, passport card, “enhanced” state ID card or — and this is the one most of us will end up using — a Real ID-compliant driver’s license.

A federal law passed in 2005 created the Real ID requirements, which set uniform standards and make them harder to fake. States complied with the standards in fits and starts, and Minnesota was among the last, with the Legislature adopting them in 2017. Minnesota began issuing Real ID-compliant licenses last year.

In part because of that delay, the time Minnesotans have to wait to receive their Real ID is on the longer side when compared with neighboring states, according to a survey of processing times.

Below is a summary of how long it takes, from the moment you hand over all your documentation at a license center to the moment your Real ID-compliant driver’s license lands in your mailbox. (These times have nothing to do with how long you’ll have to spend at a license center in line or going through documents.)

Minnesota: 47 to 50 days

The nice thing about being in Minnesota is you can easily go online to see how long the backlog is. The not-nice thing is the length of the backlog.

As of Thursday, Sept. 26, the state was processing Real ID applications that were submitted back on Aug. 19. According to Bruce Gordon, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, folks should receive their licenses seven to 10 business days after that.

That total time is the result of processing times steadily rising over the summer. For example, as of July 1, the processing time (which doesn’t include the time for the Real ID to arrive in the mail) was 14 days. By Aug. 5, it was up to 25 days. By Sept. 9, 39 days, where it has held for several weeks, according to data supplied by the Department of Public Safety.

Officials believe the pace of processing will quicken, so it’s too soon to say how early you should get your license to meet the October 2020 deadline if you’ll need it by then.

Minnesota’s goal is 20 days or less, Gordon said.

Wisconsin: 10 business days

Wisconsin has been holding pretty steady with its pledge to get folks their Real ID-compliant licenses in “10 business days or sooner,” said Terry Walsh, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation.

Iowa: Up to 30 days

Iowa has been averaging 10 to 20 days to get Real IDs out to people, but Andrea Henry, spokeswoman for the Department of Transportation, said they caution that it can take up to 30 days.

North Dakota: Same day

Unlike many neighboring states, North Dakota law prohibits mailing IDs to residents. This has led to a decentralized process where Real IDs are produced on site at the offices where folks apply. The result: You might have to sit around the office waiting for it to get done, but you’ll walk out with your Real ID-compliant license the same day you walked in, according to Jamie Olson, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation.

Why so long in Minnesota?

Minnesota isn’t the worst state in the nation when it comes to Real ID processing.

Kentucky, which was also a late adopter, continually delayed its rollout until a limited start this summer. It did not go well, and earlier this month, the state scrapped its entire rollout and decided to start from scratch.

And currently, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Oregon have yet to be considered fully compliant by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Still, why is Minnesota lagging behind its neighbors?

In addition to the late adoption by lawmakers (who squabbled about tying immigration status to the legislation), Minnesota has seen a number of challenges to the bureaucracy of regulating drivers and vehicles.

Well-publicized were the failings of MNLARS, a beleaguered computer system that handles vehicle titles and tabs — but not driver’s licenses. While the state-developed, state-run MNLARS was having troubles, the Department of Public Safety contracted with a private company, Fast Enterprises, to roll out Real ID.

The rollout has gone smoothly, insofar as it has worked as intended, and initially, processing times were swifter than they are today. At one point, work to bolster MNLARS pulled state information technology resources from the Real ID effort. However, state officials say that’s not the reason that Real ID processing times crept up over the summer.

In May, Gov. Tim Walz announced he would scrap MNLARS and replace it with a new system — from the private market. The move was recommended by a blue-ribbon panel of IT experts and supported by leaders of both political parties. Fast Enterprises was the lone bidder, and has been selected to build the replacement to MNLARS.

Gordon, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said staffing levels have remained a fundamental challenge to faster processing of Real IDs, especially during the summer, as applications for Real IDs — as opposed to folks simply renewing traditional driver’s licenses — have increased.

“This is due, in part, to more applications being filed during the summer, staff on medical or other leave and three open positions,” Gordon said of the growing processing times. “DVS (DPS’ Driver and Vehicle Services Division) is working to fill those positions and are receiving help from other DVS units, so the processing number should return to earlier levels in the next several weeks. The goal is 20 days or less.”