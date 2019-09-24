BEMIDJI -- The health of residents, the environment and the state's infrastructure were all topics brought before a Democratic-Farmer-Labor party Town Hall gathering in Bemidji on Saturday.

The panel included District 5A Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji, and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, who answered questions and gave their opinions on a variety of subjects.

One issue that was brought up regularly, though, was environmental matters, ranging from industrial impacts to climate change prevention.

"We recently created a climate caucus, with the task of coming up with agenda items to make Minnesota a leader in climate issues," Winkler said. "We did pass a 100 percent renewable by 2050 bill this year, but the Senate didn't want to have any energy bill at all."

Winkler also noted the importance of building business partnerships to create smoother transitions for workers as energy production changes.

Persell was asked about his stance on PolyMet's proposed copper-nickel mine in Minnesota.

"I've worked on water quality issues all my professional career," Persell said. "Companies need to have significant environmental quality control measures up front, I don't take that lightly. I don't see it as an either/or, though. Mining isn't illegal. If they've shown they can do it with upholding environmental quality, it's not illegal. But I need to see that."

On the topic of health care, Persell also said he favored the expansion of Medicare.

"Medicare for anybody who needs it should be there," Persell said. "Health care, I think, is a right. If it's not, I don't think we think of ourselves much as human beings if we're not willing to help our neighbor."

In relation to health and other issues, too, the legalization of cannabis was brought up. In one of the questions, legislators were asked if legalization could come by way of ballot referendum.

"If we were to put it on the ballot in Minnesota, it would have to be as a constitutional amendment," Winkler said. "I don't think cannabis belongs on the state constitution, and we don't need an amendment to change our laws. So, what we're trying to do is create a new set of policy proposals that can work in Minnesota."

Both legislators said they favored gun law reform.

"I'm a strong Second Amendment guy, but those who've demonstrated they don't have whatever it takes to be safe with a firearm shouldn't have one," Persell said.

"The dynamics around those have changed a lot and public opinion has also changed a lot," Winkler said. "We passed a universal background check and a red flag bill as part of our public safety package, but the Senate had zero interest in taking those up."

The Democratic lawmakers were also asked about the future of infrastructure spending. Both acknowledged the need is there.

"We're behind about $10 billion for transportation, and we only do a billion or a billion and a half per year," Persell said. "I don't know how many alternatives we have. I support a gas tax increase, I don't know how else to get that long term funding."