BEMIDJI -- As the historic Carnegie Library was being restored over the past year, several change orders caused the price to come in more than $200,000 above what was originally estimated.

When initially approved in 2018, the total amount was roughly $2.2 million, with $1.8 million dedicated to construction costs, the remainder toward overhead, such as design, inspection and architecture work. With $257,000 worth of change orders, though, the construction cost rose to $2.01 million.

When combined with total overhead costs of $475,000, the restoration project came to $2.487 million. Those dollars all went to giving the building at 426 Bemidji Ave. N a fully restored look.

The majority of the restoration costs, $2.08 million to be exact, were covered entirely by a volunteer community effort. The Friends of the Carnegie Library group organized in 2012 and over the next several years worked to save the structure built more than a century ago.

Originally constructed in 1910, the Carnegie had been absent since 2015 when the Watermark Art Center moved into its own recently renovated across the street at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. Along no tenant, the building had also fallen into disrepair, with several sections needing to be fixed.

Crews renovated everything from the woodwork inside to the brick exterior. Construction on the project also included upgrading the building's windows and HVAC systems.

"It's beautiful, it really is," said FOTC Treasurer Catherine Marchand. "It's better in some ways than I was expecting. The building was in pretty rough shape, so it's been wonderful to walk in there and see the historic woodwork."

At one point, advocates for the restoration called for the building to also be physically moved back about 20 feet from Bemidji Avenue to avoid damage from street maintenance. However, the cost to do so was deemed too high.

As the restoration continued, change orders came in as new needs were discovered and the project's scope was expanded. While not initially included, the city did add $113,000 to the project by choosing to renovate the basement, too.

Additionally, sections of the building requiring more work, such as the building's chimney, also resulted in more costs. Even nature played a role, as heating costs were including during last year's harsh winter. The total change orders not related to the basement came to $144,000.

Friends lend a hand

In their attempt to save the building from potential demolition, the FOTC resorted to everything from small scale fundraising efforts to writing large grants. With the latter, the FOTC successfully received $725,000 in grants, including a $345,960 from the Minnesota Historical Society.

The project had its fair share of big benefactors, acquiring large donations to the tune of $1.005 million. One donation, for example, was $500,000. Smaller community donations, meanwhile, came to $252,860.

"It's an astonishing accomplishment for a community this size to have raised that much money," Marchand said. "We had several major benefactors and all of those grants. But the small donations added up. It's a real indication of the support for the project, so we have to say thank you."

Since the project was approved last year, continued fundraising efforts have drawn $55,000 in donations.

"The reality is, last year we committed to fundraising through the end of the construction and told the city very clearly that once the project's done, it will be difficult to continue fundraising," Marchand said. "Our general focus has changed recently from fundraising to the children's reading program."

While the focus has changed, Marchand did say the FOTC will continue fundraising events such as its Winter Tea night to reimburse the city for the project. Additionally, the group's website, friendsofthecarnegie.org, continues to have a donation section.

The city's Public Affairs Committee recently decided to schedule a meeting in the near future with the FOTC to determine the scope of future fundraising efforts. According to Bemidji Finance Director Ron Eischens, the amount remaining after the FOTC fundraising efforts will be covered by city reserves.

Revenue via rent

The Carnegie has two floors, with the lower level containing two spaces that are now occupied by the Bemidji Jaycees and Great North Counseling Services. Both lease agreements were made with the city for 16 months, from September through Dec. 31, 2020. In total, the lease agreements will generate $11,112 annually.

The upper floor, now referred to as the Lakeview Room, is now rentable for up to eight hours through the city's Parks and Recreation Department. For a full day of eight hours, the cost is $300 and for a half day at four hours, the amount is $175. A 15 percent discount is available to nonprofits, though.

"The Public Affairs Committee met and we had a spreadsheet where we looked at what other historic facilities throughout the state did," said Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson. "We also really looked at rooms and facilities available in Bemidji to see what they charge for rent."

According to Larson, the city worked to find a balance in the rent between affordability to the community and raising revenues to offset operating expenses. According to Eischens, annual operating costs have been estimated between $20,000 and $25,000.

"We tried to find other facilities with a similar capacity, which was kind of challenging," Larson said. "The Carnegie is very unique in how it's laid out and because it's a historic space."

Larson said two private events have already been booked, with one in October and another in February. An event calendar and more rental information is available at the department website, bemidjimn.recdesk.com/Community/Home.

The Lakeview Room already is used frequently for activities such as Storytime at the Carnegie every Monday at 10:29 a.m. as well as yoga classes.

An open house has been scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Carnegie to provide more tours for the public to see the restoration.