BEMIDJI -- Examples of housing barriers facing Native Americans were given to staff from U.S. Sen. Tina Smith's office Tuesday.

Smith, the Democratic junior senator from Minnesota, sits on the Senate's Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, as well as the Committee on Indian Affairs. In a video shown at the start of Tuesday's meeting, Smith called the event a listening session to get details on housing needs in Greater Minnesota.

"I'll take what I learn at this meeting and share your ideas with my colleagues in Washington D.C. to tackle the housing shortage," Smith said via video.

Officials from local cities and regional tribal governments all said one of the biggest challenges with the housing situation is a lack of federal funding. As years have passed, officials said funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development hasn't kept up with rising housing costs.

Osman Ahmed, Smith's housing policy director, said the sentiment has been shared at many of the other meetings in other Minnesota towns.

"This is our 16th meeting so far," Ahmed said. "We have a few more left and we're almost at the end. Mostly, we've been hearing about the cost of housing going up, while peoples' wages haven't gone up. The lack of funding for housing has also been brought up regularly."

Additional factors brought forward Tuesday by officials from nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth were hurdles Native Americans face. Obstacles discussed ranged from difficulty in building credit in order to own a home, to racial discrimination as well as trying to get housing when having a a felony on one's record.

"She (Smith) recognizes and knows the Native communities have really unique barriers when it comes to housing stability," said Ravyn Gibbs, Smith's Native American outreach director. "She wanted to ensure we had a specific listening series to hear those voices."

Gibbs said Smith has recently introduced legislation to improve tribal access to homeless assistance. Gibbs said the legislation, which has a counterpart in the U.S. House that just passed the committee level, would give tribes access HUD's Continuum of Care program funds.

Smith has also co-sponsored the Home Loan Quality Transparency Act, which would reinstate reporting requirements to hold lenders accountable for discriminatory practices.