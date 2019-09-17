BEMIDJI -- Increasing flexibility in applying for federal dollars was a main message sent to members of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's staff Wednesday in Bemidji.

Staff of the Democratic Senator (and U.S. Presidential candidate) met with about 20 elected officials, department figures and civic leaders to discuss topics ranging from housing to infrastructure. The round table discussion, taking place at City Hall, was the sixth stop on a tour for the staff, with previous visits to Aitkin, Brainerd, Mora, Walker and Wadena.

In a video message to start Wednesday's discussion, Klobuchar said the meeting was "an opportunity for you to highlight some of the local initiatives I've heard bits and pieces about. To use them as examples on the Senate floor."

When the topic of housing came up in the round table, Headwaters Regional Development Commissioner Executive Director Tim Flathers explained how rural areas can be different with funding needs.

"For example, the low income housing tax credit works well in a big urban setting," Flathers said. "But we have challenges in Greater Minnesota. We have a narrow amount of incomes that are served in that program. You have to make enough to live there, but you can't make too much or you don't qualify. I think the more flexibility we have in tools that can be designed to address locally defined needs, the better off we will be."

Beltrami County Commissioner Jim Lucachick, who also has professional experience as an architect, had a similar point on the subject.

"It just seems like the process continually gets bogged down," Lucachick said. "There are so many non-loopholes and no way to work things in to the reality of the situation. We have to have some flexibility in that design work."

Another topic featured at Wednesday's meeting was the nation's infrastructure, which Klobuchar said was in "urgent need of repair" as part of the video message. Klobuchar, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, also sited a study by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, which found that about 47,000 bridges across the country are structurally deficient.

In response, Lucachick described the challenge many larger counties in Minnesota face when it comes to upkeep.

"Beltrami is a huge county geographically, but we can only tax 25 percent of the land," Lucachick said. "So, how do you take care of 800 miles of road when we have such a small population? Other counties have the same problem. There should be provisions for those unique rural situations, where the burden is being put back on the small population. We need to maintain those roads north in the county that connect to the rest of the state."

According to Kurt Johnson, the outreach director for Klobuchar's office, the senator's staff is working on the Fixing America's Surface Transportation, or FAST Act re-authorization. Johnson said the legislation still has to go through the Committee on Environment and Public Works, but noted that it will provide important transportation funds for the state.

"A lot of the issues we've heard in these communities have been similar, although they do differ slightly in some places," Johnson told the Pioneer. "But topics like offering more flexibility in grants was a common sentiment among all the counties."



