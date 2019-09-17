BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County's preliminary 2020 tax levy was set at 5.85 percent Tuesday, meaning by December the levy may be reduced, but not raised when it comes time for the final vote.

During Tuesday's meeting, Beltrami County Commissioners Richard Anderson, Craig Gaasvig, Jim Lucachick and Tim Sumner all voted in favor of the levy increase. The vote was 4-0, as District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson was absent.

In total, the levy amount set was at $24.8 million for 2020, up from $23.4 million for this year's levy. According to county documents, the levy is broken into two sections, the operations levy amounting to $23.5 million and the debt service levy of $1.2 million.

"Those numbers were not taken lightly," County Administrator Kay Mack said. "We know it's an ambitious levy increase and we know we'd rather have a smaller increase. We also know we have some very extenuating circumstances in Beltrami County, though. We're responding to those in that 5.85 percent."

In budget data provided by Mack, changes in the operations levy show an increase in public safety from $10.3 million to $11.2 million and a rise from $8.2 million to $8.4 million in human services. The county's debt levy in 2020, meanwhile, includes an increase of $280,000 to $353,687 for the Beltrami County Jail payment.

The debt payment for the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center will also rise from $250,000 to $282,125 while the Beltrami County Judicial Center debt payment increases from $600,000 to $640,000.

Staffing changes are also a contributing factor to the 2020 levy, according to Mack. New positions listed in county documents over the next year include:

An assistant county attorney and a legal assistant in the County Attorney's Office.

A maintenance mechanic.

A jail training officer.

An adult protection investigator.

An eligibility specialist for MNsure applications.

A half-time visiting home nurse.

A right-of-way agent for the County Highway Department.

Along with these factors, Mack said the county is also anticipating a 27th pay period, as 2020 is a leap year. County documents also show the impact of value from new construction in 2020 amounting to $440,500, reflecting in a levy increase percentage of 4.69 percent.

"This is the hardest thing we do as elected officials," Board Chair Jim Lucachick said. "It's not easy and I've voted against the levy a number of times. I fully expected something in the neighborhood of an 8, 9, 10 or even 11 percent increase this year. Considering the way it was handled this year, I have to back the process, because I think you did really work on minimizing this levy increase."

The commissioners will vote on the final levy and budget in December.