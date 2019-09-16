ST. PAUL — Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead has picked a new chief of staff and state Medicaid director to help oversee the sprawling agency.

Harpstead announced Monday that Stacy Twite, currently the interim assistant commissioner for community supports at the Department of Human Services, will be her chief of staff. Tom Moss, a state government veteran and former DHS deputy commissioner, will temporarily fill the roles of state Medicaid director and assistant commissioner for health care.

Twite and Moss will fill vacancies that were created after several DHS leaders left the agency.

Former Chief of Staff Stacie Weeks resigned in July, just a day after former Commissioner Tony Lourey tendered his resignation abruptly and without a clear explanation. And Marie Zimmerman, the former state Medicaid director and assistant commissioner for health care, resigned last month.

Twite will remain in her assistant commissioner role until DHS hires someone to fill it. Moss will serve on an interim basis starting Sept. 19, until DHS can find a permanent replacement.