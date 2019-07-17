A national political strategist accused by his wife of having an extra-marital affair with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has denied that he confessed to any such thing.

Last week, the wife of Washington, D.C.-based political consultant Tim Mynett filed for divorce, alleging that on April 7, Mynett told her “that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” according to the filing.

Mynett denies he ever said that on that date, according to court papers he filed days later. “Mr. Mynett denies that he told Ms. Mynett he was leaving the marriage for Representative Ilhan Omar or that he was in love with her,” reads one of the filings, the first public response of Mynett since the allegation was made by his wife, Dr. Beth Mynett.

Tim Mynett has not spoken publicly on the matter, and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment Thursday, Sept. 5.

Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat who is also married, has denied being in an affair. She was asked in a WCCO-TV interview, “Are you separated from your husband? Are you dating somebody?” Omar responded, “No, I am not,” and refused to discuss the matter further. She has declined numerous requests to discuss the matter with the Pioneer Press.

Omar’s marital status has been a fixation of political opponents on the right for some time, beginning with a theory the Somali-born lawmaker married her brother as part an immigration scheme — an idea she has denied — and continued with questions about her income tax filings. The question of her actual fidelity surfaced much more recently in tabloid newspaper stories about her and Tim Mynett that preceded Beth Mynett’s allegation in divorce papers.

The allegation prompted a conservative group to file a complaint with federal election regulators, alleging Omar’s campaign may have improperly spent more than $227,000 it paid to Mynett and his E Street Group firm since the summer of 2018, including some $21,500 in “travel expenses” since April.

In Tim Mynett’s recent filings, he also denied any impropriety in those payments. “Mr. Mynett denies any allegation which characterizes his work-related travel as being related to the furtherance of a relationship with Rep. Omar,” one filing reads.