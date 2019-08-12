BEIJING - China said Thursday, Sept. 5, its trade representatives will fly to Washington in early October to resume negotiations with the United States, raising the possibility that both sides might arrest a recent deterioration in the bilateral relationship that has cast a shadow over the world economy.

China's top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, agreed to the October visit in a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement. It added that "serious" mid-level discussions will begin in mid-September to prepare for the October visit.

The announcement marks the first sign that talks are getting back on track after both governments raised tariffs last month and engaged in a rhetorical back-and-forth that underscored the adversarial mood settling over the two capitals on issues extending well beyond trade. At one point, President Donald Trump ordered American companies to leave China.

Wall Street was buoyant after the meeting was confirmed, with the Dow Jones industrial average futures calling for a 250-point jump at open Thursday. But after more than a year of stutter-step progress and constant volatility, it's unlikely investors will have much faith in negotiations if some mechanisms of the trade war aren't dismantled.

"The US is set to turn up the tariff pressure again on October 1st and if we don't see that threat taken off, markets will be skeptical that the October meeting [will] likely not see anything meaningful happen and that the trade war will not be resolved until after the 2020 US Presidential election," Ed Moya, an analyst with OANDA, wrote in a note to investors Thursday.

The news fueled gains for global stocks, too. European markets were all up on Thursday, except for Britain's FTSE 100, which has been trading negative amid ongoing Brexit turmoil. And China-exposed heavyweights like Apple and Nike were up about 1 percent in pre-market trading.

The October talks - the 13th round of dialogue - were previously scheduled for September. Chinese officials in recent weeks have suggested that lower-level discussions with Washington were continuing even while Trump has fumed on Twitter about China's behavior and threatened "much tougher" actions. New tariffs from both sides went into effect Sunday.

It's unclear whether either side expects significant outcomes from the talks.

In China, policy analysts, state media and some officials have quoted founding leader Mao Zedong's tactic of "fight fight, talk talk" to describe Beijing's willingness to do battle and parley for peace with Washington - sometimes at the same time.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has appeared to play down the possibility of a swift and comprehensive resolution to the trade conflict. In recent speeches, he has rallied the ruling Communist Party to brace for a protracted "struggle" with foreign adversaries.

On Tuesday, Xi spoke again in martial terms, telling the party to adopt a "combat spirit" and "be both commanders and combatants, cultivate and maintain a strong fighting spirit, and have tenacious will and superb fighting skills."

Along with the U.S. tensions and mounting economic hardship exacerbated by the trade war, Xi also described the anti-government unrest in Hong Kong as a major political risk. China has accused Washington of fomenting a "color revolution" in Hong Kong as part of a broad campaign to undermine the Communist regime in Beijing.

State media and policy advisers also have framed the trade war as an existential struggle. In the Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper this week, two prominent policy advisers compared the trade conflict to the Korean War in the early 1950s, which they noted China waged against the United States even though it was poor and weak.

Several research firms, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, this week cut their forecasts for China's economic growth this year to below 6 percent.

China said this week it filed a case filed with the World Trade Organization against the United States because the Trump administration's tariff strategy has harmed global growth, induced uncertainty and posed a long-term threat to the rules-based multilateral global trading system.

- - -

This article was written by Gerry Shih, a reporter for The Washington Post.

The Washington Post's Taylor Telford in Washington contributed to this report.