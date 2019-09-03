BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council took another step to redevelop the Rail Corridor on Tuesday, authorizing up to $2 million for future projects, with the option to recoup those funds later.

The resolution approved by the council accomplished two things, creating both an interfund loan of up to $2 million and establishing a tax increment financing, or TIF, district. The latter is a tool cities can use to create a district where additional property taxes generated by new real estate is used to pay off the expenses of development and/or redevelopment.

In this case, an interfund loan allows a municipality to advance dollars from its own funds for projects and use the TIF district to reimburse its fund.

The resolution approved Tuesday is the latest move by the council in bringing an unused area south of downtown back to life. The site, bordered by rail lines, the Mississippi River and Irvine Avenue, is referred to as the Rail Corridor. Developers have expressed interest in a mixed use of commercial and residential properties in the area.

Since 2017, the city has worked with the St. Paul Port Authority to assess the needs in developing the area. Before the city bought the land in 2003 for utility work, the area was historically used for industrial purposes, such as a coal gasification plant.

In July, the city applied for a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for acquisition, demolition and infrastructure work. Because of the area's industrial history, the city is also looking to submit a grant application for funding from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for clean-up.

According to a report from the Minnesota Auditor's Office, TIF districts are common around the state, with 1,665 active districts in 2016. Of the 1,665, the report found 800 of them used for redevelopment.